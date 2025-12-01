Dillon Gabriel's fiancée draws fan criticism with 'Browns lost' comment on social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns fans are not happy with rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée after she seemingly took a shot at the team on Sunday following yet another loss.

"Browns lost what’s new," Zo Caswell captioned a TikTok video of herself getting ready for the Browns’ game, where her fiancé would be backing up Shedeur Sanders against the San Francisco 49ers.

Social media users were quick to fire back at Caswell in the comment section, but she didn’t back down.

"I don’t remember these captions when ya man was qb1," one TikTok user commented with a side-eye emoji.

Another one added: "Love you and your content but very disappointed in this caption. Need to support this team whether he is in or not."

Sanders made his first career start last week as Gabriel, who was chosen by the Browns two rounds before Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, was in concussion protocol.

However, after clearing protocol, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced the team would be sticking with Sanders, and it could be for an extended period to see what he can provide the team moving forward.

Commenters thought that Caswell was hating on the Browns now that her fiancé wasn’t the team’s starter, but she responded in the end.

"For everyone complaining about the caption, I obviously am cheering for the Browns…it’s clearly a joke. If we don’t laugh, we cry," she wrote.

While Sanders suffered his first loss as a starter, Stefanski noted after the game that he would remain in place as the team’s starting quarterback against the Tennessee Titans, who have No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward struggling with a 1-11 record on the year.

The relationship between the two rookie quarterbacks has gotten national attention, and it got somewhat controversial during training camp when Gabriel made a comment when asked about the quarterback competition during the first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"There’s entertainers and there’s competitors," Gabriel said then. "And I totally understand that, and my job is to compete. And that’s what I’m focused on doing."

Many took that as a slight toward Sanders, though Gabriel later clarified he was referring to the media members as the entertainers in his conversation.

"All (of) you in this room are entertainers," Gabriel said. "You have a job to do, and I respect it. Right? And I’m a competitor, so I have a job to do as well."

Gabriel went 1-5 through six starts as the Browns’ starter this season. He threw for 937 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions, while throwing for a 59.5% completion rate.

Meanwhile, Sanders became the first Browns rookie quarterback to win his first start since 1999 — a 24-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. But the 49ers proved too much for Sanders and the Browns, as they lost 26-8, while the Colorado product threw for 149 yards with one touchdown and a 64% completion rate.

