Dillon Danis permanently barred from UFC events after New York fight chaos, Dana White says

The UFC has decided on a punishment following Saturday's clash between Dillon Danis and multiple members of Islam Makhachev's team.

Danis previously trained with mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor, while Makhachev is a UFC champion. Both attended UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

UFC CEO Dana White revealed that Danis will be barred from attending future events sanctioned by the organization.

The fracas broke out cageside shortly before the main card began. Makhachev headlined the welterweight title bout against Jack Della Maddalena.

Videos recorded at the scene appeared to show Danis brawling with Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Magomed Zaynukov, both teammates of Makhachev.

White later told reporters that he did not intend to press charges against Danis, but hinted at disciplining the 32-year-old fighter in another fashion.

"I was on the other side [of the Octagon] and go, 'F---, I know exactly what this is,'" White said in a post-fight news conference. "You will never see Dillon Danis at a UFC fight ever again."

White ultimately shouldered responsibility for the chaotic event.

"I blame myself for that, actually," he said.

Danis was part of an altercation in 2018 after his then-teammate McGregor was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov by submission. Danis' involvement resulted in a seven-month suspension and a fine.

