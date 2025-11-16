Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

UFC

Dillon Danis permanently barred from UFC events after New York fight chaos, Dana White says

Danis and Islam Makhachev’s team clashed at UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
UFC fighter previews 'absolutely amazing' White House fight for USA's 250th anniversary Video

UFC fighter previews 'absolutely amazing' White House fight for USA's 250th anniversary

UFC fighter Michael Chandler hints to 'expect the unexpected' at the White House fight for America's 250th anniversary on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The UFC has decided on a punishment following Saturday's clash between Dillon Danis and multiple members of Islam Makhachev's team.

Danis previously trained with mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor, while Makhachev is a UFC champion. Both attended UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

UFC CEO Dana White revealed that Danis will be barred from attending future events sanctioned by the organization.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dillon Danis at the MMA Championship fight

Dillon Danis celebrates after victory over Warren Spencer during the Misfits 22 - Ring of Thrones fight night on Aug. 30, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

The fracas broke out cageside shortly before the main card began. Makhachev headlined the welterweight title bout against Jack Della Maddalena.

DANA WHITE PROMISES 'GREATEST FIGHT CARD EVER ASSEMBLED' FOR POTENTIAL WHITE HOUSE UFC EVENT IN 2026

Videos recorded at the scene appeared to show Danis brawling with Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Magomed Zaynukov, both teammates of Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev reacts to a win

Islam Makhachev reacts to his win over Jack Della Maddalena during the UFC 322 event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 15, 2025, in New York City. (Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

White later told reporters that he did not intend to press charges against Danis, but hinted at disciplining the 32-year-old fighter in another fashion.

"I was on the other side [of the Octagon] and go, 'F---, I know exactly what this is,'" White said in a post-fight news conference. "You will never see Dillon Danis at a UFC fight ever again."

Dana White at UFC 303

UFC CEO and president Dana White during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports)

White ultimately shouldered responsibility for the chaotic event. 

"I blame myself for that, actually," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Danis was part of an altercation in 2018 after his then-teammate McGregor was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov by submission. Danis' involvement resulted in a seven-month suspension and a fine.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue