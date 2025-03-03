Devils' Jack Hughes suffers gruesome shoulder injury after after crashing into boards

New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes suffered a brutal shoulder injury in Sunday night’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Devils were looking to get at least one goal back from the Golden Knights late in the third period. Nico Hischier took a shot, and Hughes could not corral the rebound. Hughes then collided with Golden Knights star Jack Eichel and crashed into the boards hard.

Hughes skated off the ice as his right arm appeared to dangle.

"Obviously, it didn't look good," Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said after the game. "We're going to have to take the time to know the full extent of it. It's tough to see, especially it's a similar play he got called on earlier in the period."

Luke Hughes, Jack’s brother, was emotional when he entered the locker room as the media gathered to conduct a postgame interview, according to The Associated Press.

Jack Hughes has been the top Devils player since he joined the main roster. He led the Devils with 27 goals and 70 points on the team.

New Jersey lost to Vegas, 2-0. The Devils fell to 33-23-6 on the year and are in third place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Devils have only been to the playoffs twice since losing in the Stanley Cup Final in 2012 to the Los Angeles Kings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.