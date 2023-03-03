Expand / Collapse search
Youngstown State Penguins
Published

Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis falls four points shy of breaking Pete Maravich's scoring record

Davis has 3,664 career points in five seasons

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis scored 3,664 points in his college career, four points shy of breaking "Pistol" Pete Maravich's record of 3,667 points.

Davis entered Thursday night’s game against Youngstown State in the Horizon League tournament needing just 26 points to break the record. 

Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis, right, walks off the floor after his team was defeated by Youngstown State in an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis, right, walks off the floor after his team was defeated by Youngstown State in an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Youngstown, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

He scored 22 points in a 71-66 loss, likely ending his career as Detroit Mercy is a long shot for a postseason bid
"It’s really special," Davis said. "Maybe in 20 or 25 years somebody is going to be doing the same thing that I did, chase that record, maybe even sooner than that.

"It’s just a special feeling. I don’t take any of this for granted at all. I’m thankful for this. Blessed. I still feel like I’m the best scorer of my generation. Nobody can take that from me."

Davis made two free throws with 0:10 seconds remaining in the game to get within three points of tying the record, but the graduate student missed his final three-point attempt, more than likely keeping the record safe for Maravich. 

Antoine Davis, #0 of the Detroit Mercy Titans, brings the ball up court during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena on Dec. 21, 2022 in Cincinnati.

Antoine Davis, #0 of the Detroit Mercy Titans, brings the ball up court during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena on Dec. 21, 2022 in Cincinnati. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

"I would love to play in the CBI, NIT, something," Davis said. "Not even for the record, just to go out on a better note."

Mike Davis, Antoine’s father and head coach at Detroit Mercy, said he would consult with his team if they were offered a chance at postseason play.

"If they want to play, we'll play," the elder Davis said, according to ESPN. "If they don't want to play, and it's time to move on, we won't play." 

Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis, center, reacts after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Youngstown State in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis, center, reacts after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Youngstown State in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Youngstown, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Davis got his 3,664 career points in five seasons and 144 games, while Maravich played just three seasons and 83 games in college, and before the three-point line or shot clock was in place. 

"People would have put an asterisk by his name if he would've broken [the record]," Mike Davis said after the game. "Pistol Pete was in a world of his own and there will never be another Pistol Pete in college basketball. I think there will never be another Antoine the way he scored in 144 consecutive games."

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.