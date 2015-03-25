Detroit finishes Horizon regular season with 79-67 win at Illinois-Chicago

Doug Anderson had 22 points and nine rebounds Saturday and Detroit finished its Horizon League regular season with a 79-67 victory over Illinois-Chicago.

Ray McCallum scored 20 points and Jason Calliste contributed 18 points and 10 assists for the Titans (20-11, 12-4 Horizon).

Daniel Barnes had a game-high 28 points for the Flames (16-14, 7-9). Anthony Kelley scored 15 and Gary Talton had eight assists for UIC.

Despite the loss, Illinois-Chicago is the No. 5 seed for next week's Horizon League tournament and will host Cleveland State in a first-round game Tuesday night. Detroit, which already wrapped up the No. 2 seed, has a bye into the tournament semifinals next weekend.