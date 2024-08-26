ESPN pundit scolds Deion Sanders over decision on muzzling columnist: 'This is not America'

ESPN college football pundit Paul Finebaum ripped Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders over his decision to ban a reporter from asking questions at his press conferences.

Sanders and Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler’s tiff exploded last week. Keeler is no longer permitted to ask direct questions to Sanders or anyone else involved with the football program. Colorado officials cited Keeler’s past coverage of the program as a reason for the decision, but he is still allowed at football-related activities.

Finebaum appeared on ESPN’s "Get Up" on Monday and tore into Sanders.

"Coach Prime is showing he is not ready for primetime," Finebaum said. "I find this whole thing to be disgraceful. Deion may want to talk about love and joy and that’s the cornerstone of what he seems to be spewing out. But treating reporters like this seems like we’re in some autocratic country. This is not America. The fact that it’s in his contract is really even more absurd.

"But don’t forget – he did this at Jackson State. This is a trait of Deion Sanders. He wants to have it his way. I find him to be a bully and a hypocrite. And quite frankly, as someone who has been a fan of his throughout his entire career, even at Colorado, I am mortified by his actions."

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky defended Sanders. He said he did not mind Sanders trying to "control the narrative."

"We also do live in a time where at some point some of these people are allowed to stand up for themselves and not just constantly get dragged. I don’t think he’s being a bully. ... Not everybody should get a seat when it comes to having the opportunity to cover a program or their head coach."

Orlovsky added that Finebaum’s assertions that Sanders was a bully and a hypocrite were "extreme when it comes to this situation."

A Colorado athletic department spokesperson told The Denver Post that some of Keeler's previous references to Sanders were an issue, including instances when the coach was referred to as "Deposition Deion," the "Bruce Lee of B.S.," and a "false prophet."

Certain phrases such as "Planet Prime," "the Deion Kool-Aid" and "circus" also created points of contention, the unnamed Colorado athletic department media relations staffer said, per The Denver Post.

The exchange between Sanders and Keeler earlier this month went on for around 90 seconds, with the Pro Football Hall of Famer pushing Keeler for an answer to his question. Keeler did ask Sanders multiple times if he could ask a "football question."

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.