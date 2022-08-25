Denzel Mims requests trade from Jets: 'He has been given no opportunities'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has requested a trade after spending just two seasons in New York.

Mims’ agent, Ron Slavin, gave a statement to the New York Post explaining why his client has made the decision to move on from the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

"It’s just time. Denzel has tried in good faith but it is clear he does not have a future with the Jets," Slavin said. "Denzel vowed to come back better than ever this season and he worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen. Still, he has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get into a groove with them. We feel at this point a trade is our only option, since the Jets have repeatedly told us they will not release him."

Mims’ situation with the Jets, which was already on thin ice, got even tougher when the team drafted Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson 10th overall in this year’s draft, adding another dynamic wide receiver into the fold. They took Elijah Moore in the second round of the 2021 Draft out of Ole Miss, and he quickly found a solid rapport with Zach Wilson, the team's hopeful quarterback of the future.

On the other hand, Mims hasn’t had the best of transitions into the NFL. Jets general manager Joe Douglas selected Mims, a standout at Baylor, later than most believed he would go in that 2020 Draft, hoping the 6-foot-3, 207-pound wideout could give a boost to an offense that needed more playmakers.

But Mims dealt with a hamstring injury in his rookie year, forcing him to start the season on injured reserve. He would make his NFL debut in Week 7 but never really took off.

Things got even worse for him when new head coach Robert Saleh brought in a brand-new staff to evaluate the entire roster. Mims had a slow start learning the new playbook under offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, and after dealing with an illness during training camp, Mims was too far behind the rest of the depth chart to get any significant playing time.

In two seasons, Mims collected just 31 receptions on 67 targets for 490 yards and no touchdowns over 20 games. Those numbers are why many believed his time with the Jets heading into this year’s training camp might be numbered if he didn’t set himself apart from the rest.

A depth chart that includes veterans Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios, along with Moore and Wilson, make it tough for Mims to find a niche.

Now he’s looking for another opportunity to prove himself. Mims is still a tall target that has shown flashes of why he was drafted so high two years ago. In two preseason games this year, he’s hauled in five receptions for 68 yards.

There are still two years remaining on Mims’ four-year, $5.433 million rookie contract.