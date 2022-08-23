Falcons' Arthur Smith apologizes after Jets pull off preseason comeback victory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Atlanta Falcons started off strong against the New York Jets on Monday night in their second preseason game but gave up 24 consecutive points and eventually lost 24-16.

While quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota showed potential in the first half, the offense sputtered and really could not get anything going on the ground. One fumble by quarterback Feleipe Franks led to a Jets touchdown.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith started his postgame press conference with an apology.

"Sorry y’all had to sit through that second half. OK, fire away," Smith quipped, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Smith had some good things to say about the team despite the second-half struggles.

"I thought early on, I mean, the guys were ready to go. That was encouraging. I thought we had a productive week up here. What’s frustrating with some of the stuff that happened in the second half.

"That’s why I apologize to you guys who had to watch some of that. But we’ll get better. You find out a lot about young guys. I mean, some of the guys, you know, you live with the first-time mistakes. It’s when you, if you got people that repeat the same ones over and over. That’s tough. It can be frustrating. So, we’ll get it cleaned up. … Our guys’ effort was there. But there’s things, certainly there’s (things) young guys will learn from."

Ridder was 10-for-13 with 143 passing yards. Mariota was 6-for-10 with 132 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus. Franks was 2-for-6 with eight passing yards as the Falcons looked to get their legs underneath them in the running game. Franks had 45 rushing yards.

The Jets threw out Chris Streveler and Mike White as their quarterbacks. Streveler was 8-for-11 with 119 passing yards, a touchdown pass to Lawrence Cager and an interception. White was 12-for-17 with 90 passing yards.