Atlanta Falcons
Published

Falcons' Arthur Smith apologizes after Jets pull off preseason comeback victory

The Jets came back to win the game 24-16

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Atlanta Falcons started off strong against the New York Jets on Monday night in their second preseason game but gave up 24 consecutive points and eventually lost 24-16.

While quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota showed potential in the first half, the offense sputtered and really could not get anything going on the ground. One fumble by quarterback Feleipe Franks led to a Jets touchdown.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith started his postgame press conference with an apology.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, #1, celebrates with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, right, after Zaccheaus scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

"Sorry y’all had to sit through that second half. OK, fire away," Smith quipped, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Smith had some good things to say about the team despite the second-half struggles.

"I thought early on, I mean, the guys were ready to go. That was encouraging. I thought we had a productive week up here. What’s frustrating with some of the stuff that happened in the second half. 

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith walks the field during practice before a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

"That’s why I apologize to you guys who had to watch some of that. But we’ll get better. You find out a lot about young guys. I mean, some of the guys, you know, you live with the first-time mistakes. It’s when you, if you got people that repeat the same ones over and over. That’s tough. It can be frustrating. So, we’ll get it cleaned up. … Our guys’ effort was there. But there’s things, certainly there’s (things) young guys will learn from."

Ridder was 10-for-13 with 143 passing yards. Mariota was 6-for-10 with 132 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus. Franks was 2-for-6 with eight passing yards as the Falcons looked to get their legs underneath them in the running game. Franks had 45 rushing yards.

New York Jets quarterback Chris Streveler, #15, celebrates after tight end Lawrence Cager runs in a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

The Jets threw out Chris Streveler and Mike White as their quarterbacks. Streveler was 8-for-11 with 119 passing yards, a touchdown pass to Lawrence Cager and an interception. White was 12-for-17 with 90 passing yards.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.