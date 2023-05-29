Denny Hamlin says Chase Elliott 'shouldn't be racing' after 'unacceptable' move at Coca-Cola 600

Denny Hamlin is not thrilled with Chase Elliott after the two drivers were unable to finish Monday's Coca-Cola 600.

Hamlin says he was right rear hooked by Elliott on Lap 186 of the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hamlin and Elliott were side-by-side when Hamlin forced Elliott into the outside wall. Elliott then made contact with Hamlin's right rear, forcing him head-on into the wall.

Hamlin seemed to insinuate that Elliott's move was intentional by calling it a "tantrum" and wants Elliott off the racetrack for next Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300.

"I got right-rear hooked in the middle of the straightaway. It’s a tantrum, and he shouldn’t be racing next week. Right rear hooks are absolutely unacceptable," Hamlin said.

"It is the same thing that Bubba Wallace did with Kyle Larson, exact same. He shouldn’t be racing."

The broadcast says Hamlin went on his radio and called the move "complete BS."

Elliott claims he did nothing intentional.

"The 11 ran us up in the fence there, and once you tear the right side off these things, it's kind of over," Ellliott said. "Once you hit the wall in these things, you can't drive them anymore. Just an unfortunate circumstance."

NASCAR will investigate the crash, USA Today reports.

Both were evaluated and released from the care center. Elliott did not finish last year's race either.

The race was postponed from Sunday to Monday due to rain, and it was interrupted again on Monday due to weather.