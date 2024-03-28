Deion Sanders gives stern warning to Colorado players on spring break: 'It's all a decision'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Deion Sanders, known in the football world now as "Coach Prime," is enjoying some time in the Dominican Republic sun with spring break at Colorado in full swing.

But he had a stern warning to give his players as they embark on spring break, as well.

"Right now, I’m thinking about when we get back [to Boulder] and check in on Sunday," Sanders said in a video, via Well Off Media. "I pray that everyone checks back in, and no one is screaming they missed a flight. That’s why we tell ’em to be back on Saturday, so you’re already there for Sunday.

But guess what? There’s always somebody, and their locker’s going to be naked. If you know what that means, it's a wrap.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"If you can’t do the little things in the offseason, how are you going to do the big things in the season? It's all a decision and a choice."

Sanders is always giving solid advice, no matter whether it’s on the field, in the meeting room, or in this case, on vacation. He wants his kids to stay locked in at all times, just like he is.

DEION SANDERS BELIEVES SON SHEDEUR SANDERS ‘PROBABLY WOULD HAVE BEEN SECOND’ QB SELECTED IN UPCOMING DRAFT

It was an underwhelming season for the Buffaloes last year, despite all the hype surrounding Colorado with Sanders as their head coach. Their Week 1 win against then-ranked TCU, a team that went to the national championship the year prior, looked like good times ahead.

However, Sanders’ squad finished last in the Pac-12 last season at 4-8. With the Pac-12 breaking up, Colorado will be moving to the tough Big 12 Conference next season.

Shedeur Sanders, the coach’s quarterback son, will return to the team next season after speculation that he might leave for the 2024 NFL Draft, which is quarterback-heavy to begin with.

The signal caller has a chance to solidify his spot as one of the top draft prospects in 2025 with a better season in Colorado. His first season with the Buffaloes saw 3,230 yards with 27 touchdowns to three interceptions. That production led many to believe he could make the leap to the NFL next year, but he clearly has unfinished business with his father.

While it isn’t the college season just yet, spring is a huge time for football teams to lay down the foundation for the summer and next season. Spring games are key for position battles, giving coaches the opportunity to work on different things before the true grind starts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders wants every one of his kids to enjoy their time on break, but to have the mindset of getting to work when they return.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.