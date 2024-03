Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Deion Sanders took the college football world by storm with his unorthodox approach at Colorado. Now, he suspects he’ll have a similar influence in the NFL.

In a recent appearance on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, Sanders discussed the 2025 NFL Draft as it relates to his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and two-way star Travis Hunter. He predicted both players would be selected in the top four, but that one would be the first overall pick.

Sanders went on to explain that his prediction was "subjective," suggesting he has a plan for where his son and Hunter will end up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"One of them is going to be No. 1, and the latter one will not go beyond four. Now all of this is subjective because I know where I kind of want them to go," he said Friday.

"So there are certain cities that ain’t gonna happen. It’s gonna be an Eli," he said referring to former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

Manning was infamously drafted by the San Diego Chargers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, despite threats that he would sit out his rookie season if he was selected.

DEION SANDERS BELIEVES SON SHEDEUR SANDERS 'PROBABLY WOULD HAVE BEEN SECOND' QB SELECTED IN UPCOMING DRAFT

He would remain with the organization until the third round and, as fans know, he would go on to play his entire 17-year career with the Giants, winning two Super Bowls with the organization.

Sanders pointed to his own draft experience with the Atlanta Falcons .

"See there were certain cities that fit," he said. "Atlanta fit, and that’s what I want for my kids. All of them. I want the right fit."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders’ ability to influence the draft remains unseen, but early projections have both Colorado stars as possible first round picks.

Shedeur Sanders is coming off a season in which he threw for a school-record 3,230 yards. He also finished with 27 touchdown passes, just one shy of the program mark for a season, while completing 69.3% of his passes.

Hunter finished the season with 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns, and had three interceptions on defense.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.