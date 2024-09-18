Deion Sanders calls out 'envious and jealous' reporters for attacking players because they make more money

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has never shied away from confronting members of the media, and on Tuesday, he took aim at certain reporters who he said were "envious and jealous" as the new landscape of college football has allowed players to make "more money than y’all."

During a press conference ahead of Colorado’s first Big 12 matchup in 14 years, Sanders was asked about his relationship with two-way star Travis Hunter – specifically what "life lessons" Coach Prime has shared with him during their fishing trips together.

Sanders began his answer by saying they talk about "everything," adding that he has a close relationship with all his players. However, he used the question to pivot in a different direction.

"When I say I genuinely love these kids, I genuinely really do. It’s not about what they can do for me on the football field. It’s about what I can help them with in life. They’re football players. Some of these guys are definitely going pro. I just want to equip them with the weapons to win life because football has changed," he began.

"The landscape has changed in football. Once upon a time, you guys never attacked college players. Now they’re making more money than y’all. And some of y’all are envious and jealous about that, so you’re on the attack. It was hands-off for a college player because they were an amateur. You remember that guys? Now it’s hands-on, go at them. Any kind of way you want. ‘They are making more money than me, and I’m mad about it. I’m upset about it.’"

Sanders continued, adding that college football players are still young and susceptible to the "slander."

"When you attack ’em, attack ’em, attack ’em, these guys are sensitive. They’ve never been attacked… They haven’t gone through what a grown man – what I’ve been going through with y’all for years – they haven’t done that. So it is what it is."

"I know you’re going to do your job and what you must do. But your job does not say ‘attack.’ If they didn’t play well, leave it at that. But the personal stuff, leave it to be personal, because if we start flipping the script on y’all, you wouldn’t like it."

Sanders ended his comments by calling Hunter a "great kid."

Colorado will play Baylor on Saturday night for the team’s first conference game of the season, but Sanders said they are treating this matchup like every other game.

"We know we've got to win no matter who’s on the opposing side," he said Tuesday. "But no, we don’t say, 'Oh, this is a conference game. We’ve got to go harder.′ If you’ve got to go harder, you shouldn’t be going anyway."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.