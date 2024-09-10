Deion Sanders slams report that claimed he asked Colorado band to not play fight song during touchdowns

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders opened his press conference on Tuesday addressing the "main thing."

Local radio station 104.3 The Fan's reported that Sanders had asked the school's band not to play the fight song at Folsom Field after a score by Shedeur Sanders, so his son's theme music could run.

Colorado issued a statement on Monday denying the report.

"The fight songs ‘Glory, Glory, Colorado’ and ‘Fight CU’ have been played after CU touchdowns and field goals for years and were played every time the Buffaloes scored against North Dakota State earlier this season," the statement said.

"It’s common throughout college football for individual players to have small snippets of songs played during games."

Sanders doubled down on the school’s statement, calling for more accountability among reporters in his press conference.

"Whoever reported that I told the band not to play the fight song, that’s idiotic. Y’all know that. Like when you saw that, you know that was a lie. We got to start having some kind of accountability to this."

"I understand that this is a free and an open world and that everybody is not a journalist. Everybody’s not an analyst, everybody’s really hadn’t put in a lot of work to do what you all do."

Sanders made sure to point out that he does appreciate the journalists who take their job seriously.

"I’m thankful for many of y’all that take your job and your craft serious. And consequently, you get facts before you run with false narratives."

The former NFL star warned about what spreading false narratives can do to people.

"Please know that that stuff affects people. Me, you’ve been attacking me my whole life, so I’m good, but other people that’s involved, band members, Buffs faithful, and alumni and all that. Sometimes they don’t know what to believe and often times in life we believe the first thing we hear, in which we shouldn’t."

In addition to calling for more accountability, Sanders wants more responsibility from reporters as well.

"I just would challenge you to be more responsible with your reporting."

The Colorado head coach also said that he does not want to get personal with the media.

When it gets personal, you got to really think about that. You got to understand I have a huge platform. I could really get personal if I wanted to, but I choose not to do that because that’s not right. Some things in life is just not right, and I don’t want to go there, and I won’t go there."

"Think about it, just my family alone, the platform is enormous. If we really wanted to go there, we could go there, but we would never do that. We weren’t raised like that; we weren’t brought up like that. We were brought up to love thy neighbor as much as we can."

Sanders concluded his weekly press conference with a reminder to the media.

"Remember, validate everything before you run with it."

Colorado is 1-1 on the season after losing to Nebraska last week 28-10.

The Buffaloes' next game is against Colorado State on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

