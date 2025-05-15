Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cleveland Browns

Deion Sanders defends ESPN analyst who was mocked for outrage over Shedeur Sanders' draft slide

'You knew what time it was,' Deion Sanders said of Kiper

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Famed NFL agent Leigh Steinberg analyzes Shedeur Sanders' unprecedented NFL Draft fall Video

Famed NFL agent Leigh Steinberg analyzes Shedeur Sanders' unprecedented NFL Draft fall

NFL agent Leigh Steinberg spoke to Fox News Digital about why Shedeur Sanders not having an agent may have hurt the quarterback's stock in the recent NFL Draft.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The controversial draft slide of quarterback Shedeur Sanders last month sparked national debate that included a harsh reaction from ESPN's lead draft analyst, Mel Kiper Jr. 

Now, Kiper has a supporter in Sanders' father and college coach, Deion Sanders.

Clips of Kiper bashing NFL teams for passing on Shedeur throughout the three-day event were mocked on social media, and the pundit repeatedly praised the quarterback's talent and value. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mel Kiper Jr

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. during the 2011 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall in New York, N.Y., April 28, 2011. (Howard Smith/USA Today Sports)

"I think it's disgusting. I don't understand what the heck's going on with this. ... I don't see, outside of [not having] the rocket arm, 4.6 speed … what is [Shedeur Sanders] lacking? Somebody's gonna have to explain that one to me," Kiper exclaimed on air after Sanders fell out of the second round. 

Deion praised Kiper. 

"But I Love u my man! You stood on the desk with great balance 10 toes down and said what u doggone said & didn’t flinch. You knew what time it was my man & we’re blessed to be right where God wanted us to be. ‘With OPPORTUNITY’ they forgot I was in the tv/entertainment business for 20 years before coaching," Sanders wrote in an X post sharing one of Kiper's posts. 

NFL AGENT BREAKS DOWN TRUMP'S IMPACT IN SHEDEUR SANDERS SAGA

Kiper's post was in response to a tweet that mentioned criticism of the analyst for "overshadowing" the moment when No. 1 overall pick quarterback Cam Ward was selected. 

The Tuesday before the draft, NFL Network released a summary of the top 18 prospects in this year's class. 

Sanders' section included comments from an anonymous assistant coach who said Sanders was "the worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life. He's so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. … But the biggest thing is, he's not that good."

Shedeur Sanders looks up on field

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders watches a drill at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

An anonymous longtime executive added, "It didn't go great in our interview. He wants to dictate what he's going to do and what's best for him. He makes you feel small."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shedeur Sanders

Former Colorado Buffaloes player Shedeur Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field.  (Isaiah J. Downing/Imagn Images)

Throughout the draft, Kiper's irritation and affection for Sanders became one of the most discussed topics on social media. NBC-owned Pro Football Talk even addressed Kiper's analysis on X.

Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round with the 144th overall pick after one of the most unprecedented draft slides of a top quarterback prospect in NFL history

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.