David Pecker makes shocking revelation about Tiger Woods sex scandal in NY v. Trump trial

It had long been rumored Tiger Woods was unfaithful to ex-wife Elin Nordegren a couple of years before that fateful Thanksgiving weekend in 2009.

The speculation was that photos of Woods and alleged mistress Mindy Lawton were never published after the National Enquirer and Woods negotiated a deal that would put him on the cover of Men's Fitness.

Turns out that speculation is the truth, according to David Pecker.

At the time of the Lawton incident, Pecker was the CEO of American Media Inc., which operated the Enquirer and Men's Fitness.

Pecker, testifying at the New York v. Trump trial in New York, said he bought the photos and buried them in return for Woods appearing on the magazine.

Pecker says he bought the pictures of the two in the parking lot of a church and used them as blackmail. Woods was on the cover of the magazine with a 12-page story about his diet, workout regimen and marriage.

The deal only bought Woods so much time, though, as his affair with Rachel Uchitel became very public in 2009, which led to Nordegren swinging a golf club at Woods' vehicle.

As the argument became news, dozens of women came forward describing relationships with Woods. His divorce reportedly cost Woods almost $100 million.

Woods has been in and out of relationships since then, including with Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn. His most recent relationship with Erica Herman ended badly when she accused Woods of sexual harassment and making her sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Woods recently played in The Masters and made his record 24th consecutive cut. But in the third round, he shot an 82, his worst score ever at Augusta, which resulted in a finish of dead last.

