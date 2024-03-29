Tiger Woods, Elin Nordegren 'friends now' as they navigate co-parenting children: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The high-profile split between Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren is more than 10 years old and appears to be mostly water under the bridge as they co-parent their two children.

The two were spotted in Florida earlier this week supporting their son, Charlie, who won a medal and a state championship with his high school. Pictures showed both adoring parents smiling as they were with Charlie.

Nordegren has also been on hand to watch Charlie at golf events, including the pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic earlier this month.

A source close to Nordegren described her relationship with the golf legend in a recent interview with People magazine.

"They’re friends now. Everything that happened in the past is in the past," the source told the magazine. "They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids. So they get along really well. Tiger says really great things about Elin. He never complains about her, ever. … The kids love them both."

Following her divorce from Woods, Nordegren moved on with former NFL tight end Jordan Cameron. She and Cameron have three children together. Cameron was also a parent before he and the former model got together.

The source told the magazine that Nordegren was living her "sweetest dream" as she has the big family she always wanted.

Woods and Nordegren were a part of a high-profile split in 2010 when Woods revealed his infidelity following a single-vehicle crash near their Florida home.

Tensions between the two have certainly cooled since then.