Golf

Tiger Woods, Elin Nordegren 'friends now' as they navigate co-parenting children: report

Woods and Nordegren were on hand to see son Charlie get his state accolades

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The high-profile split between Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren is more than 10 years old and appears to be mostly water under the bridge as they co-parent their two children.

The two were spotted in Florida earlier this week supporting their son, Charlie, who won a medal and a state championship with his high school. Pictures showed both adoring parents smiling as they were with Charlie. 

Nordegren has also been on hand to watch Charlie at golf events, including the pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic earlier this month.

Elin Nordegren and Sam Woods

Sam Woods, daughter of Tiger Woods, and her mother Elin Nordegren look on during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 20, 2020. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A source close to Nordegren described her relationship with the golf legend in a recent interview with People magazine.

"They’re friends now. Everything that happened in the past is in the past," the source told the magazine. "They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids. So they get along really well. Tiger says really great things about Elin. He never complains about her, ever. … The kids love them both."

Following her divorce from Woods, Nordegren moved on with former NFL tight end Jordan Cameron. She and Cameron have three children together. Cameron was also a parent before he and the former model got together.

Elin Nordegren in 2016

Elin Nordegren attends the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2016.  (Joey Foley/FilmMagic)

The source told the magazine that Nordegren was living her "sweetest dream" as she has the big family she always wanted.

Woods and Nordegren were a part of a high-profile split in 2010 when Woods revealed his infidelity following a single-vehicle crash near their Florida home.

Tiger Woods with Elin Nordegren and Charlie

Elin Nordegren poses for a picture with her son, Charlie Woods, as his father, Tiger Woods, smiles during a ceremony to celebrate the Benjamin School boys golf team's 2023 state championship in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Tuesday. (Greg Lovett / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tensions between the two have certainly cooled since then.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.