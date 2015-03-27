Darryl Sutter to become Kings' head coach

Darryl Sutter has agreed to become the Los Angeles Kings' next head coach and is likely to be introduced on Tuesday or Wednesday, according to a story on the team's website.

Sutter, who signed a multi-year contract, is still working on immigration issues, but is expected to be behind the bench when the Kings play their next home game Thursday against Anaheim.

The 53-year-old Sutter will replace John Stevens, who Los Angeles general manager Dean Lombardi named interim coach after firing Terry Murray on Monday.

In the Kings, Sutter inherits a team that excels at keeping pucks out of their own net, but struggles to light the lamp. LA is last in the league in scoring (2.13 goals per game).

Sutter has been an NHL head coach for 11 seasons in Chicago, San Jose and Calgary, leading his clubs to 10 playoff appearances, including a Stanley Cup Final berth in 2004 with the Flames.

He remained Calgary's bench boss for one more season following lockout before deciding to focus solely on his GM duties with the Flames. He resigned from that position last December.

Sutter has 409 career wins as a head coach.