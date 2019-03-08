Dallas Cowboy quits while appearing to smoke marijuana in live video

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving let his career go up in smoke Thursday during an expletive-filled live stream on Instagram where he said he was done playing football.

"Basically guys, I quit," Irving said while appearing to smoke marijuana. "I'm out of there. It's a lot of reasons why I've come to this decision."

Irving was suspended indefinitely last week for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The five-year veteran served four-game suspensions during the 2017 and 2018 seasons for previous drug policy violations as well.

The Cowboys indicated last month its intention not to resign the 25-year-old during the offseason, according to the Dallas Morning News. In his video, Irving criticized the league’s stance on marijuana, arguing the drug is a safer alternative than pills for treating football-related injuries.

“How many NBA players you see getting in trouble about this?,” Irving said before asking how many athletes in other sports and get in trouble for smoking marijuana. “Not many. I appreciate my true fans who appreciated me for who I am, not for the whole football stuff because football does not define me."

Irving played two games last season for a total of 56 snaps and one sack, according to the paper.