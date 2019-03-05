Top prospect asked eyebrow-raising question at 2019 NFL Scouting Combine

Every year, college football players flock to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine to showcase their talents in front of coaches, general managers, and teams.

In addition to a series of endurance tests, potential draft picks must answer bizarre questions which are purportedly designed to gauge the prospect's personality and decide whether they will be a good fit for the team. Previous questions have included: “Is your mother a prostitute?” or “What’s your murder weapon of choice?”

This year, University of Texas cornerback Kris Boyd said he was asked: "Do you have both of your testicles," according to USA Today.

"I was like, 'Yeah, I don't know why you got to ask,'" Boyd recounted of the strange ordeal.

North Carolina-Charlotte guard Nate Davis said one team official punched him the chest rather than shake his hand.

"He was like, 'You have a soft chest,' and I was like 'OK,' and we just kept it going," Davis told reporters. "That was probably the weirdest thing."

Meanwhile, Kentucky cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. was reportedly asked to engage in a staring contest during his interview with the Seahawks, according to NFL.com's Chase Goodbrea. He apparently won.