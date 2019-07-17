Italian cyclist, 17, suffers gruesome injury during crash in Belgium race

A young Italian cyclist competing at the U23 European Track Championships on Friday was injured and taken to the hospital after a freak accident during a race.

Lorenzo Gobbo, 17, was riding in the race in Belgium when a group of bikes crashed and a piece of the track was lifted it up from a pedal, according to Cycling News. The piece of track went through Gobbo’s back and pierced his lung. Doctors were able to remove the piece of wood from Gobbo.

“After the operation, he is recovering well but stays in intensive care to prevent infections,” Frank Glorieux, chief executive of meet organizers Cycling Vlaanderen told BBC Sport.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE

Glorieux told Sporza.be that Gobbo isn’t willing to return to racing just yet.

“I just visited him again,” Glorieux said. “He is on intensive care. He has not had the best night, but he has no fever and is progressing well."

“He said he would have won rather than make the newspapers this way. He could still laugh, but he doesn't want to ride on the track for the time being. He will have to find his courage. He should recover completely, but there is a long recovery time ahead for him.”