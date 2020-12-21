Cure Bowl 2020: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina preview, how to watch & more

The 2020 Cure Bowl will be played between the Liberty Flames and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Dec. 26, 2020, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

It will be the sixth instance of the bowl game. The first Cure Bowl took place in 2015. Liberty will be making its second consecutive appearance in the game. The Flames defeated Georgia Southern last year, 23-16.

Liberty has had a solid season under Hugh Freeze. The Flames were 9-1 in 2020, with their only loss coming against North Carolina State. Malik Willis has been a dual threat who the Chanticleers could have trouble with. Willis has 2,040 passing yards and 807 rushing yards and has contributed 30 total touchdowns this season.

Coastal Carolina finished the season undefeated but had its Sun Belt Conference championship game canceled because of the coronavirus. Coastal Carolina had wins against BYU and Louisiana but still failed to get into a major bowl game.

Grayson McCall leads the Chanticleers with 2,170 passing yards, 23 touchdown passes and only two interceptions. It will be up to linebacker Silas Kelly and defensive end Tarron Johnson to keep Willis in check in this game.

CURE BOWL INFO

Sponsor: FBC Mortgage

Date: December 26

Time (ET): Noon

TV: ESPN

Location: Orlando, Fla

Stadium: Camping World Stadium

CURE BOWL RECENT WINNERS

2019: Liberty

2018: Tulane

2017: Georgia State

2016: Arkansas

2015: San Jose State