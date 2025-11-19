Curaçao makes World Cup history after draw with Jamaica

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Curaçao made history when it salvaged a 0-0 draw against Jamaica on Tuesday.

For the first time ever, Curaçao qualified for the World Cup, becoming the smallest nation by population size to ever qualify for a World Cup.

It finished as the lone undefeated nation in the qualifying tournament and finished atop Group B with 12 points. The team achieved history despite not having head coach Dick Advocaat on the bench.

Advocaat missed the match because he was in the Netherlands for family reasons.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics in Curaçao, the country had a population of 156,115 people as of January. Prior to Curaçao breaking the record, Iceland held the title of smallest nation ever to make the World Cup.

When Iceland made the World Cup in 2018, its population was 352,000. Cape Verde, which, like Curaçao, qualified for the World Cup for the first time in the nation’s history, has the third-smallest population size of any competing nation.

Here is a list of the 10 smallest nations by population size to ever compete in the World Cup:

Curaçao, 2026 World Cup, population: 156,115 Iceland, 2018 World Cup, population: 352,000 Cape Verde, 2026 World Cup, population: 525,000 Trinidad and Tobago, 2006 World Cup, population: 1.3 million Northern Ireland, 1958 World Cup, population: 1.4 million Paraguay, 1950 World Cup, population: 1.5 million Kuwait, 1982 World Cup, population: 1.7 million United Arab Emirates, 1990 World Cup, population: 1.9 million Slovenia, 2002 World Cup, population: 2 million Uruguay, 1950 World Cup, population: 2.2 million

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

