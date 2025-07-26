Expand / Collapse search
Aaron Rodgers gushes over new wife: ‘Your whole world changes when you meet the right one’

Rodgers got married over the offseason

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Will the Steelers make the playoffs with Aaron Rodgers? | First Things First Video

Will the Steelers make the playoffs with Aaron Rodgers? | First Things First

Cam Heyward said that Aaron Rodgers has ‘bought in’ with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes ask whether the Steelers will make the playoffs.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers has kept his marriage on the down low, but he has no issue speaking about their love at length.

The 41-year-old confirmed at minicamp that he got married over the offseason after he was spotted with a band that he confirmed was a wedding ring.

Not much is known about Rodgers' wife, except that her name is Brittani. Rodgers spoke at length last month about his wife's wishes for a private life.

Rodgers throwing

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College.  (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

But he made their "unconditional" love very public while speaking with the NFL Network on Saturday.

"When you meet the right one, and you’re with the right one, your whole world changes in a second. And to have that person that unconditionally loves you behind the scenes, there’s no better feeling in the world, and I’ve got the most incredible wife," Rodgers said, via NFL.com. "I just really love her, and I’m so thankful to have her by my side at the end. When you have that stability and that rock behind you at the house, you feel like you can do anything."

Rodgers' relationship history has been the subject of widespread coverage and controversy throughout his NFL career. 

Aaron Rodgers to pass

Aaron Rodgers drops back to pass wearing a new helmet for the Pittsburgh Steelers. (IMAGN)

Rodgers previously dated actresses Olivia Munn and Shaleine Woodley and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. 

Rodgers’ past relationships were recalled in his docuseries "Enigma," which debuted on Netflix last week. He explained that he "hated" the fame that came with his successful football career.

Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers over the offseason after a failed tenure with the New York Jets, who released him.

Rodgers at camp

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College.  (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

In ironic fashion, the Steelers and Jets face off to begin the NFL season.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

