Cowboys player earns widespread praise for incredible hustle to make key play vs Eagles

Dallas Cowboys safety Alijah Clark is far from a household name among NFL fans, but on Sunday he epitomized what it means to never give up on a play.

With just over five minutes to go in the Cowboys’ matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles and the game tied at 21, Dallas punted the ball away to Xavier Gipson. The returner made a few people miss, but as he tried to turn up field, Clark punched the ball out of his hands.

Cowboys player Trent Sieg jumped on the ball to give Dallas great field position. Dallas failed to get points on the board. However, they won the game 24-21 thanks to a Brandon Aubrey field goal.

Clark was hailed as the unsung hero on Sunday night and Monday morning as a replay of the punt showed him getting pushed to the ground as he tried to get down the field. He managed to fight through the Eagles’ special teams unit to cause the turnover.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was impressed.

"That’s a game ball. He’s getting a game ball for that," he told NFL journalist Ed Werder.

He was far from the only one.

Clark, 22, joined the Cowboys after spending his collegiate career with Rutgers and Syracuse. He’s appeared in six games for Dallas and has 15 tackles.

More hustle plays like the one against the Eagles will definitely earn him more playing time.