Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys player earns widespread praise for incredible hustle to make key play vs Eagles

Clark joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Cowboys beat Eagles 24-21, Can Dallas make the playoffs with a revamped roster? | The Herd Video

Cowboys beat Eagles 24-21, Can Dallas make the playoffs with a revamped roster? | The Herd

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 after coming back from a 21-0 deficit. Colin Cowherd asks if the revamped Cowboys can make the playoffs at 5-5-1.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys safety Alijah Clark is far from a household name among NFL fans, but on Sunday he epitomized what it means to never give up on a play.

With just over five minutes to go in the Cowboys’ matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles and the game tied at 21, Dallas punted the ball away to Xavier Gipson. The returner made a few people miss, but as he tried to turn up field, Clark punched the ball out of his hands.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alijah Clark with teammates

Dallas Cowboys safety Alijah Clark (38) and cornerback Trikweze Bridges (25) react in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Oct. 26, 2025. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

Cowboys player Trent Sieg jumped on the ball to give Dallas great field position. Dallas failed to get points on the board. However, they won the game 24-21 thanks to a Brandon Aubrey field goal.

Clark was hailed as the unsung hero on Sunday night and Monday morning as a replay of the punt showed him getting pushed to the ground as he tried to get down the field. He managed to fight through the Eagles’ special teams unit to cause the turnover.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was impressed.

Brian Schottenheimer on the sideline

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

VIKINGS' JJ MCCARTHY ENTERS CONCUSSION PROTOCOL AFTER THIRD STRAIGHT LOSS IN ROLLERCOASTER SEASON

"That’s a game ball. He’s getting a game ball for that," he told NFL journalist Ed Werder.

He was far from the only one.

Clark, 22, joined the Cowboys after spending his collegiate career with Rutgers and Syracuse. He’s appeared in six games for Dallas and has 15 tackles.

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

More hustle plays like the one against the Eagles will definitely earn him more playing time.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue