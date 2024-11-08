Cowboys plan to place Dak Prescott on injured reserve as team's season continues to sink

A bad season for the Dallas Cowboys is getting worse.

Team executive Stephen Jones said Friday the team plans to place quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve after Prescott injured a hamstring Sunday.

"Right now, I don’t think anyone knows whether it will be four weeks, six weeks or the season. We’ll just have to continue to monitor that and see where it takes us," Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jones' father, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, said they were hoping Prescott could avoid season-ending surgery, but the injury apparently is significant enough for him to have to miss at least four games.

Prescott partially tore his right hamstring off the bone. Cameras showed Prescott grimacing as he threw a pass to wide receiver Jalen Brooks on the play after the apparent injury. After the game, Prescott detailed what he felt at the time.

"I felt it when I was getting up from the run. I can't even say that I felt it running," Prescott said. "The tackle, maybe something on the tackle. Yeah, I don't know. But when I was standing up, I felt something, actually. Didn't think it was much. You get tired. It's a physical game. A lot of times you feel different things, and they kind of go away."

Prescott broke his ankle in 2022 and had surgery on his thumb in 2022.

AL MICHAELS BLASTS OFFICIATING AT END OF THRILLING RAVENS-BENGALS GAME: 'TOO MANY GAMES END THIS WAY'

Cooper Rush stepped in for Prescott against the Falcons and finished the game with 115 passing yards and a touchdown. Rush is expected to start in Week 10. Trey Lance , the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, could see some action as soon as Sunday.

Just hours before the Cowboys' season opener against the Cleveland Browns, it was announced Prescott had agreed to a four-year, $240 million contract extension.

The deal made him the highest-paid player in NFL history . After throwing for 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2023, he has appeared to regress this season.

Prescott has thrown for 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games in 2024. The Cowboys have dealt with some considerable injuries this season, with pass rusher Micah Parsons already missing four games. The lack of a running game has also put more pressure on Prescott this season.

Last year marked the third consecutive season the Cowboys went 12-5, but as the No. 2 seed in the NFC, they were upset at home by the Green Bay Packers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After winning back-to-back games against the Giants and Steelers, the Cowboys have lost three in a row. Now at 3-5, their schedule isn't getting any easier. They return home for an NFC East game against the Philadelphia Eagles .

Fox News' Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.