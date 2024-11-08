Cowboys' Dak Prescott hopes to avoid season-ending surgery on hamstring, Jerry Jones says

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wants to play again this season.

During the Cowboys' 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Prescott partially tore his right hamstring off the bone, otherwise known as a partial avulsion.

Owner Jerry Jones said on his radio show that the star quarterback wants to avoid surgery.

"He’s got to have some weeks off of it before he can see if it really does require surgery. He doesn’t want surgery. He wants to be on the field and go for it. He’s weighing that. We’re weighing that," Jones said Tuesday on his radio show.

Jones experienced a similar situation with a star player suffering a hamstring injury two years ago when standout left tackle Tyron Smith missed 13 games after a full tear of his hamstring off the bone.

The Cowboys are 3-5 and are looking to backup quarterback Cooper Rush to keep them in the playoff race.

Rush went 4-1 as the starter two years ago when Prescott was out after breaking the thumb on his throwing hand in Dallas' season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jones said there is also a chance that Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, could see some time during Prescott’s absence.

"Oh, there is a window for Trey Lance," Jones said. "There's packages that we can work on. Let me be clear, that's not just to get Lance some play time. That's to bring to the table some offense for us."

Jones said the Cowboys don't feel the urgency to put Prescott on injured reserve because they may not need the spot on the 53-man active roster right now.

If the team does place Prescott on IR, he would be out for a minimum of four games.

