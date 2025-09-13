Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals reaction to 'Thank you' chants from Packers fans after Micah Parsons trade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Green Bay Packers are 2-0 in the Micah Parsons era, and their fans are letting Jerry Jones know about it.

Less than two weeks before the season started, the Packers acquired Parsons in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Cowboys after failed contract negotiations.

The Packers have now won each of their first two games of the young NFL season, and they are quickly nearing the top of everyone’s list of Super Bowl contenders.

After defeating the Washington Commanders 27-18 on Thursday night, Parsons was interviewed by the Amazon Prime Video broadcast team, and Packers fans chanted "Thank you, Jerry," which Parsons couldn't help but enjoy.

Jones took notice and spoke about the chants in an appearance on ESPN New York radio Saturday.

"I smiled," he admitted. "I heard a little of that in the first game when they played the Detroit Lions. But the bottom line is… when you trade one of the best players in the NFL, you’re gonna hear about it.

Jones is not afraid to say he traded away a "rare" talent, but he reiterated that the return was one he could not turn down.

"Those four or five players, including the player we got, have a much better chance of helping us win a championship than one player," Jones said.

The Cowboys owner also said that he "like[s] Micah" and had spent the entire first half of their final preseason game with his mother.

Jones said the trade was "just business, all the way."

Parsons has 1.5 sacks in his first two games with Green Bay, who will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.

