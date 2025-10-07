Cowboys' Jerry Jones on middle finger incident: 'That was unfortunate'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lamented his obscene gesture toward fans as he watched his team dominate the New York Jets on the road Sunday afternoon.

Jones was seen in a video posted to social media flipping the middle finger to fans below him. The move sparked concerns over whether he could be fined for his action, as other current and former owners around the league have been hit in the wallet for similar acts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Tuesday, Jones appeared in his usual spot on 105.3 The Fan and addressed the incident.

"That was unfortunate," he said, via The Athletic. "There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out front. It was right after we made our last touchdown. I put up the wrong show of hand. The intention was thumbs up."

He had plenty to celebrate on Sunday as the team won 37-22.

Dak Prescott had four touchdown passes in the win – two of which went to tight end Jake Ferguson. He also found George Pickens and Javonte Williams one time each.

2025 NFL DPOY ODDS: HUTCHINSON, PARSONS FAVORED; BONNITO LEAPS

"I think we’re spoiled," Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer said of Prescott. "I think he’s one of the best players in the league. He’s certainly one of the best leaders and teammates I’ve ever been around. Guys believe in him and he’s playing with a ton of confidence right now."

Prescott heard "MVP" chants from fans during the game.

"I saw this coming just on the simple fact this team knows how confident we are, what we’re capable of doing," he said of the win. "We knew it was important to get the taste of last week out of our mouth and out of our mind."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas moved to 2-2-1 with the win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.