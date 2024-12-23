Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy shares jubilant embrace with owner Jerry Jones amid contract drama

When you’re winning, everything feels great as you head back to the locker room after the game.

But, for Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, every win to finish off the regular season could mean a contract extension. And a warm embrace with owner Jerry Jones has football fans wondering if that’s on the horizon.

McCarthy and Jones were spotted giving each other a big hug after the Cowboys beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 26-24, on "Sunday Night Football."

There were big smiles as they embraced, but Jones also seemed to get serious when talking with McCarthy, though the microphones couldn’t pick up what he was saying. From the looks of things, it was one of those good, serious conversations as the Cowboys moved to 7-8 on the year.

Now, the reality of this season is the Cowboys are eliminated from playoff contention, which isn’t something Jones or anyone in the organization expected to see by the end of Week 17.

However, McCarthy has rejuvenated what was once a team deflated at 3-7 after losing to the Houston Texans on Nov. 18.

COWBOYS MAKE CLUTCH DEFENSIVE PLAYS TO STYMIE BUCS, PULL OFF WIN

Dallas has won four of its last five games, doing so without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, whose hamstring injury against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 3 required surgery to repair, ending his 2024 campaign prematurely.

Jones has loved what he’s seen from his owner’s box in recent weeks.

"Those guys came out and played as though they were fighting in the championship game to go to the Super Bowl," Jones said after the win, per Yahoo Sports. "I can’t tell you how proud I am of them and the coaching staff. It really shows me something."

During his media availability, McCarthy spoke about that locker room he was just in, and how he feels his group is still playing like it’s the last play of the season, even if playoffs are not in the picture.

"I just think that shows you who they are," McCarthy explained. "I think everybody says the coach is always talking highly of the locker room – well, this is what I’m talking about. When I talk about, ‘It’s a great locker room,’ this is the definition of it. This is what a great locker room looks like."

Quite the turnaround for McCarthy, who appeared to be all but out the door as the Cowboys kept moving closer to a top draft pick rather than a playoff spot. But despite the tribulations of 2024, McCarthy has gotten the stamp of approval from Prescott and others regarding a contract extension.

Jones himself even commented on McCarthy’s contract status recently, saying near Thanksgiving that he didn’t feel extending him would be "crazy at all." After all, McCarthy has gone 12-5 in each of the last three seasons before this one, which could still be a year above .500.

Two more weeks remain on McCarthy’s current deal, and if Dallas finishes strong against the NFC East’s two likely playoff teams – the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders – perhaps he will continue to lead "America’s Team" into the future.

As the saying goes, end the year on a high note. McCarthy has his 'Boys playing accordingly.

