Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott being underutilized in first half draws ire from NFL fans

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott only had four carries for 12 yards in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, leading to some criticism.

The Cowboys only ran the ball seven times in the first half and Dallas went into the locker room down 21-16 to the Buccaneers. But since the Cowboys signed Elliott to a six-year, $90 million extension in 2019, some wondered why there wasn’t more of an effort to feed him.

Dallas rushed for a total of 20 yards in the first half.

Elliott is in his sixth season with Dallas. In 2020, he played in 15 games and ran for 979 yards on 244 carries with six touchdowns. His six touchdowns tied for a career low, which was set in 2018 when he led the NFL in rushing yards.

He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro.

The Cowboys got two touchdown passes from Dak Prescott. He had 229 passing yards in the first half.

He threw his first touchdown pass in 340 days in the first quarter. He found second-year wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 22-yard score with 1:42 remaining in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Prescott had a touchdown pass to Amari Cooper.