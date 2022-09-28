Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott has two-word praise for Cooper Rush after win over Giants

Rush made history in Dallas' win Monday night

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush engineered an 11-play drive that ended with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Ceedee Lamb and another four-play drive that ended with a 44-yard field goal.

The two fourth-quarter drives propelled Dallas to a victory over the New York Giants, 23-16. Rush was 21-for-31 with 215 passing yards and the touchdown pass. Rush is undefeated as a starter.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush motions at the line of scrimmage against the New York Giants, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

He earned praise from star running back Ezekiel Elliott on Tuesday.

"Cooper Clutch," Elliott wrote.

Elliott was not the only one singing Rush’s praises. Dallas team owner Jerry Jones also had nice words for the quarterback, who was thrust into the starting role when Dak Prescott fractured his thumb in Week 1. Prescott could be back as soon as Week 5, though he has reportedly thought about Week 4.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott leaps across the goal line for a touchdown against the New York Giants, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

COWBOYS' SECOND-HALF SURGE LEADS TO WIN OVER GIANTS

"He’s doing a great job and I know that he doesn’t have anybody that’s supporting him more than Dak," Jones said in his weekly radio appearance. "Because when Dak does get back, if we have a chance to have a record that lets us be in the hunt and lets us be viable, considering the loss of time we had with Dak, then that’s what a quarterback is about. I think we got a good one in Cooper."

Rush is the only quarterback since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger to lead game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime of his first three career starts.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott celebrates with Cooper Rush after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

"Want to keep winning," Rush said. "As long as I’m in there, let’s just keep winning. Playing smart, trusting each other, both sides of the ball, and we’ll be all right."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

