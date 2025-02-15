Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb shades fans by claiming Eagles have the most passionate fanbase

Dallas Cowboys fans should probably turn away.

Days after the Cowboys’ divisional rival bested the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, star receiver CeeDee Lamb decided to add salt to the wound, saying that the Philadelphia Eagles have a "more passionate" fanbase than Dallas.

"Eagles – they’re crazy," Lamb told digital content creator Katie Feeney in an interview this week.

"Our fans are deep, but they’re not – I don’t wanna say nothing crazy – but the Eagles got it."

Eagles fans, notorious for their passion and ability to climb a greased pole, had their chance to shine on Friday as the team celebrated their 40-22 victory over the defending champions with a parade in downtown Philadelphia.

Even Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro took a dig during his speech at the Super Bowl parade rally.

"People love to hate on the Eagles. People love to hate on Philly. I think we became America's Team in all of this. I hope Dallas hears this," Shapiro yelled during his speech.

But despite Lamb’s flattery, the veteran wideout seems content with remaining in Dallas.

He signed a four-year, $136 million contract extension in August that will keep him in Dallas until 2028. Despite missing the playoffs, Lamb had another standout season.

He finished top 10 among receivers this past season with 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns despite being sidelined for the remainder of the season in December.