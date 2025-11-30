Mavericks' Cooper Flagg makes NBA history in 35-point performance vs Clippers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cooper Flagg completed a historic milestone achievement on Saturday night as the Dallas Mavericks topped the Los Angeles Clippers.

Flagg dropped 35 points on 13-of-22 from the floor. He added 11 assists and eight rebounds.

The former Duke standout became the youngest NBA player to score 35 points. LeBron James was the only other 18-year-old NBA player to score 35 points when he did it with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2023. Flagg is five days younger than James.

"He's only 18 years old, but he seems like he's been in this league before," Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd told reporters, via ESPN. "He did it all tonight. He had the ball. You can call it point guard or whatever, but he ran the offense for us. He drove the ball. The ball touched the paint. He got to the rim, got to the free throw line, stepped up and made free throws for us late. Just his composure on both ends (was impressive).

"He competes at a very high level. You saw that tonight, but you saw that last night, too."

Flagg had 21 points at halftime and helped Dallas on a 15-2 run that helped the Mavericks take a 33-28 lead in the second quarter. His previous career was 29 points on Nov. 21 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

It was Flagg’s 20th game of his NBA career. He’s averaging 16.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

But Dallas has struggled overall. Their win over the Clippers was only their sixth of the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.