©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks' Cooper Flagg makes NBA history in 35-point performance vs Clippers

Mavericks defeated the Clippers, 114-110

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Cooper Flagg completed a historic milestone achievement on Saturday night as the Dallas Mavericks topped the Los Angeles Clippers.

Flagg dropped 35 points on 13-of-22 from the floor. He added 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Cooper Flagg gets excited

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/William Liang)

The former Duke standout became the youngest NBA player to score 35 points. LeBron James was the only other 18-year-old NBA player to score 35 points when he did it with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2023. Flagg is five days younger than James.

"He's only 18 years old, but he seems like he's been in this league before," Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd told reporters, via ESPN. "He did it all tonight. He had the ball. You can call it point guard or whatever, but he ran the offense for us. He drove the ball. The ball touched the paint. He got to the rim, got to the free throw line, stepped up and made free throws for us late. Just his composure on both ends (was impressive).

Cooper Flagg celebrates a score

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) reacts after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/William Liang)

"He competes at a very high level. You saw that tonight, but you saw that last night, too."

Flagg had 21 points at halftime and helped Dallas on a 15-2 run that helped the Mavericks take a 33-28 lead in the second quarter. His previous career was 29 points on Nov. 21 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

It was Flagg’s 20th game of his NBA career. He’s averaging 16.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Cooper Flagg dunks

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dunks past Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn, bottom, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/William Liang)

But Dallas has struggled overall. Their win over the Clippers was only their sixth of the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

