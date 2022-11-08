Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC
Published

Conor McGregor posts, deletes cryptic video showing fighter with ape filter

McGregor recently showed off some muscular gains

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Conor McGregor befuddled fight fans on social media Monday when he tweeted a video of himself with an ape filter and sent a cryptic message.

Before the video on Instagram was eventually deleted, McGregor said, "I told you I’d be back. … Wakey, wakey."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin attend the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin attend the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

It is unclear exactly what that meant. MMA Junkie noted that the Irishman is not currently in the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool, which all UFC fighters need to be in, and he would have to spend six months in the program before he can return to the Octagon.

McGregor last fought against Dustin Poirier, but the fight came to an abrupt end when he broke his leg during the fight. He has been on the mend ever since.

CALIFORNIA EARTHQUAKE JOLTS UFC LEGEND DANIEL CORMIER DURING SHOW TAPING: 'MY WHOLE OFFICE IS SHAKING'

Conor McGregor leaving Blanchardstown Court June 23, 2022, in Dublin, where he is charged with dangerous driving in relation to an incident in west Dublin in March.

Conor McGregor leaving Blanchardstown Court June 23, 2022, in Dublin, where he is charged with dangerous driving in relation to an incident in west Dublin in March. (Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images)

On Friday, a post showing a heavier McGregor went viral on Twitter. He appeared to be a little heavier since he last fought in UFC, and he confirmed as much in a tweet. He was also beardless.

"265 in the bank. #superheavy," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Conor McGregor is seen during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Conor McGregor is seen during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Edward Berthelot/GC Images)

McGregor is still listed in the UFC lightweight rankings even though he has not won a fight in that class in almost 6 years. His last win came against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.