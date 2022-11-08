Conor McGregor posts, deletes cryptic video showing fighter with ape filter

Conor McGregor befuddled fight fans on social media Monday when he tweeted a video of himself with an ape filter and sent a cryptic message.

Before the video on Instagram was eventually deleted, McGregor said, "I told you I’d be back. … Wakey, wakey."

It is unclear exactly what that meant. MMA Junkie noted that the Irishman is not currently in the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool, which all UFC fighters need to be in, and he would have to spend six months in the program before he can return to the Octagon.

McGregor last fought against Dustin Poirier, but the fight came to an abrupt end when he broke his leg during the fight. He has been on the mend ever since.

On Friday, a post showing a heavier McGregor went viral on Twitter. He appeared to be a little heavier since he last fought in UFC, and he confirmed as much in a tweet. He was also beardless.

"265 in the bank. #superheavy," he wrote.

McGregor is still listed in the UFC lightweight rankings even though he has not won a fight in that class in almost 6 years. His last win came against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020.