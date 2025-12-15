Commanders shut down Jayden Daniels for remaining 3 games, ending injury-riddled season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Commanders are playing it safe with their franchise quarterback, as Jayden Daniels has been shut down for the remaining three games of the 2025 season.

Daniels’ return under center didn’t go as planned, leaving the contest against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 early after reaggravating his elbow injury while chasing down Andrew Van Ginkel following an interception.

After seeing his backup, Marcus Mariota, perform well in his place against the New York Giants in a win on Sunday, head coach Dan Quinn announced on Monday the team’s decision for Daniels, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Quinn told reporters that it was "part medical, part team" when it came to how they decided to move forward with Daniels.

While he won’t be participating on gameday, Daniels will continue practicing with the team as they look to finish strong. The Commanders, 4-10 on the season, have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

This is obviously not how Daniels, or anyone in the Commanders building, wanted this season to go after reaching the NFC Championship Game in 2024. But the second overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft has been mired with injuries all season, starting with a knee sprain in Week 2.

After missing two games with that ailment, Daniels returned only to suffer a hamstring strain in Week 7 that caused him to miss a game. The big injury, though, was Week 9 when he suffered a brutal elbow injury that was tough to look at in a blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks at home, 38-14.

Daniels burst onto the NFL scene as one of the best quarterbacks in football last season, leading the Commanders to a 12-5 record and immediately changing the trajectory of a franchise that hadn’t reached the NFC Championship Game since their Super Bowl-winning season in 1991. Washington was blown out by their NFC East-rival Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to win Super Bowl LIX, but it was certainly a successful season as the team hit on their quarterback selection.

But as Daniels battled injuries this season, the Commanders couldn’t remain afloat. In fact, they snapped an eight-game losing streak on Sunday with their 29-21 win over the Giants.

Mariota has been serviceable in Daniels’ absence despite the results. He’s thrown for 1,600 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while rushing for 298 yards and a score.

The 32-year-old was 10-of-19 for 211 yards with one touchdown in the win over New York at MetLife Stadium.

With Mariota starting the remaining three games, veteran Josh Johnson will back him up, with Wake Forest and Notre Dame product Sam Hartman also on the practice squad.

