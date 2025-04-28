Commanders owner Josh Harris says Redskins name won't return with new stadium: 'Not looking back'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Commanders managing partner Josh Harris is ready to bring the team back to the Washington, D.C., area.

However, the team’s name is here to stay.

The Commanders leaned on nostalgia with their video announcing their agreement to build a new stadium on the site of the old RFK Stadium in Washington, having Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Theismann narrating the video.

However, the name Redskins will not be making a return, as Harris explained as much to Bret Baier on "Special Report."

"The Commanders’ name actually has taken on an amazing kind of element in our building," Harris responded to Baier’s question about the Redskins name coming back as part of this new stadium deal. "So, the people that certain types of players that are tough, that love football, are delegated Commanders and Jayden [Daniels], for example, is a Commander, and they're ranked.

COMMANDERS STRIKE DEAL WITH DC OFFICIALS TO TAKE OVER OLD RFK STADIUM SITE

"And, you know, the business staff has gotten into it, and obviously, we're in a military city here. There's more military personnel than anywhere else, so we're kind of moving forward with the Commanders name, excited about that, and not looking back."

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the District of Columbia government and Commanders executives reached a deal to return to the site of RFK Stadium, which is now pending D.C. City Council approval.

Congressional lawmakers supported Harris going back to the old stadium site on the condition that the team and NFL would honor the old Redskins logo. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., said he would support the organization going forward with its plan after "good faith negotiations" with both entities.

"We were calling out leaders in case of really, woke gone wrong," Daines said in November. "The irony that they were canceling Native American culture as the DEI movement went way too far. This is honoring a Blackfeet chief who was born in Montana. He is highly esteemed. The Blackfeet tribe of Montana, their current chairman and tribal council signed a letter in strong support to bring the logo back. It honors Indian Country.

"We have good discussions with the NFL and with the Commanders. There’s good faith in negotiations going forward that’s going to allow this logo to be used again. Perhaps revenues going to a foundation that could help Native Americans in sports and so forth. We’re making good progress and, based on the good faith negotiations, I made a decision to support this bill yesterday in the committee."

Harris told Baier that the hope is that construction will start on site in 2027, with opening day targeted for 2030.

Baier also asked if RFK Stadium will remain the name despite it being a new stadium.

"We’re going to get as close to our heritage as we can, right? So, I think that name should be a part of it," Harris replied.

