Commanders kicker doinks game-winning field goal through uprights to beat Buccaneers in Wild Card Round

This game will forever be known as the "Divisional Doink" for the Washington Commanders, as Zane Gonzalez’s field goal to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round, 23-20, got a little help from the goal post.

Getting the ball with 4:41 left to play in the fourth quarter after the Bucs tied it with a field goal at 20 apiece, Jayden Daniels and the Commanders’ offense were methodical with their drive, knowing that burning the right amount of clock could end in a game-winning field goal at the buzzer.

There were a few crucial plays on the drive to keep it alive, including Daniels finding Dyami Brown, who scored the game’s first touchdown, for a 21-yard on 3rd-and-6 to continue owning the ball. Then, with 55 seconds left, Daniels was able to run for four yards on third-and-2 from Tampa Bay’s 19-yard line, icing the chance to end the game.

When Gonzalez stepped into that kick from 37 yards out, it started immediately going to the right, and every Bucs fan at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay was hoping it wouldn’t split the uprights. But when it rang off the right goalpost, it went through for the three points and the victory to move on to the Divisional Round.

This is the first playoff win for Washington since 2005, and it came from another gutsy performance by the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels has solidified his role as the team’s franchise quarterback with a tremendous regular season, but he didn’t fold under playoff pressure on the road against a Bucs team that demolished the Philadelphia Eagles on their home turf just a season ago in the same round.

Daniels, though, was calm and collected, going 24-for-35 for 268 yards with two touchdown passes, including one to Terry McLaurin which came after quite easily the most pivotal moment of the game.

The Bucs’ defense got a fantastic fourth-and-goal stop to turn the Commanders over on downs on their own three yard line. But just four plays later, Baker Mayfield botched what appeared to be a fake handoff to rookie receiver Jalen McMillan. The ball hit McMillan’s arm and went to the floor.

It was the Commanders who recovered on Tampa Bay’s 11-yard line, and Daniels made the Bucs pay with a five-yard pass to McLaurin on fourth-and-2 to take the lead.

The Bucs weren’t able to cash in on another red zone trip on the ensuing drive, opting to kick a game-tying field goal on fourth-and-3 from Washington’s 14-yard line. But they wouldn’t see the ball again thanks to Daniels and his offense.

Mayfield was just 15-for-18 for 185 yards with two touchdowns, while Bucky Irving rushed for 77 yards on 17 carries. Mike Evans had the team’s first touchdown as part of his seven-catch, 92-yard day.

Meanwhile, Brown and McLaurin each had 89 receiving yards on the night.

The Commanders will have a tough task in the Divisional Round, as they will be heading to Detroit to face the No. 1-seeded Lions as their No. 6 seed is lower than the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams and No. 5 Minnesota Vikings, who play the final wild card game on Monday night.

