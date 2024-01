Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Washington Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera on Monday as he became the second head coach to be dismissed in the first few hours of the offseason, according to multiple reports.

Rivera took over as the Commanders’ head coach in 2020 after spending nine years with the Carolina Panthers. He was 26-40-1 with Washington and only led the team to the playoffs once.

Rivera was at the helm of the team when former team owner Daniel Snyder decided to drop the Washington Redskins name to become the Washington Football Team and then the Commanders. He was also at the helm when Josh Harris bought the team from Snyder.

It is apparent Harris wants to start fresh for 2024 and beyond. Rumors have circulated over whether the team will go after Bill Belichick, should the legendary coach part ways with the New England Patriots.

In Rivera’s final season, the team finished 4-13 – one of the worst records in the NFL. However, it allows Washington to have a high draft pick and possibly improve upon their future.

Washington finished 24th in yards gained and 25th in points scored.

Rivera’s dismissal came as the Atlanta Falcons parted ways with Arthur Smith. There are now five teams in need of a head coach for 2024 – the Commanders, Falcons, Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.