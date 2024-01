Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The 2023 NFL regular season came to a close on Sunday with the final playoff spots getting clinched and teams capping off the year with division titles.

The NFC side of the bracket was figured out before the AFC as the Miami Dolphins played the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East division crown and a chance at a home playoff game this month.

The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Commanders and wrapped up the NFC East title as the Philadelphia Eagles fell to the New York Giants on the road.

The Detroit Lions are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and won their division for the first time since 1991. They are No. 3 in the NFC. Each of the top three NFC teams finished 12-5 on the year.

In the post-Tom Brady era, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to squeak by the Carolina Panthers and win the NFC South. They will have a home playoff game.

The Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers each picked up wild-card berths.

Even with the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens enter the playoffs with the best record in the NFL at 13-5. The Ravens will have a first-round bye.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans won their respective division titles. The Chiefs now have their sights set on back-to-back Super Bowl titles though they have not looked like a championship-caliber team too often this season. The Texans are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Tennessee Titans upset the Jacksonville Jaguars to give the Texans the division title.

The Buffalo Bills pulled off a stunner over the Miami Dolphins to clinch the AFC East. It is the team's fourth consecutive division title, and now they get a home playoff game. Buffalo won the game 21-14 on Sunday night.

The Cleveland Browns may have been the most improbable team to make the playoffs. The team started the year with Deshaun Watson as the quarterback and end the season with Joe Flacco as the starter. Their matchup with the Texans is one of the more intriguing ones of the wild-card round.

The Steelers also improbably snuck into the postseason as well – thanks to their win over the Ravens. With all the criticism lobbed toward Mike Tomlin, he continues the franchise’s streak of finishing at or above .500 and is back in the playoffs.

Here is the Super Wild Card Weekend schedule for the weekend. The Ravens and 49ers will have byes.

Saturday, Jan. 13

4:30 pm ET: Texans vs. Browns (Peacock)

8 pm ET: Chiefs vs. Dolphins

Sunday, Jan. 14

1 pm ET: Bills vs. Steelers

4:30 pm ET: Cowboys vs. Packers (FOX)

8 pm ET: Lions vs. Rams (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 15