Commanders face backlash for keeping Jayden Daniels in blowout amid horrific injury

The Washington Commanders took the brunt of criticism on Sunday after quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a horrific arm injury in the team’s 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Daniels suffered the injury as the team was down 31 points with 7:39 left in the game, and it’s likely that he will miss the remainder of the year because of it.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was criticized on social media for keeping Daniels in the game with the score already insurmountable.

Quinn didn’t have an answer for why Daniels was still in the game. Washington was driving down the field at the time the injury occurred. Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez scored on the next play.

"Obviously, like the hindsight, you don’t want to think that way, where an injury could take place," Quinn said. "Obviously we're more conservative in that spot to run and hand off and not have reads to go, but just the end result — obviously, I'm bummed."

Commanders players were visibly emotional as the medical staff tended to the quarterback.

"It’s really tough to see him go down. You just want him to stay positive," Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner said. "You don’t know what the result is. You just speak a lot of positivity into existence. He’s a very positive person so we’re just praying for the best."

The second-year Washington star was already dealing with injuries throughout the season. It plagued the team after making the NFC Championship Game last year.

"I didn’t see what happened exactly. I just heard a pause and I kind of put my head down and prayed for him," Commanders guard Sam Cosmi said. "You just don’t want to see that happen."

Daniels is set to miss significant time with the injury.

