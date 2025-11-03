Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Washington Commanders

Commanders face backlash for keeping Jayden Daniels in blowout amid horrific injury

Daniels suffered a horrific arm injury on Sunday night against the Seahawks

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Commanders took the brunt of criticism on Sunday after quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a horrific arm injury in the team’s 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Daniels suffered the injury as the team was down 31 points with 7:39 left in the game, and it’s likely that he will miss the remainder of the year because of it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jayden Daniels walks off the field

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is helped off the field after injuring his arm in the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was criticized on social media for keeping Daniels in the game with the score already insurmountable.

Quinn didn’t have an answer for why Daniels was still in the game. Washington was driving down the field at the time the injury occurred. Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez scored on the next play.

"Obviously, like the hindsight, you don’t want to think that way, where an injury could take place," Quinn said. "Obviously we're more conservative in that spot to run and hand off and not have reads to go, but just the end result — obviously, I'm bummed."

Jayden Daniels gets sacked

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

SEAHAWKS STAR GOES VIRAL FOR TONGUE WAG DURING BLOWOUT WIN VS COMMANDERS: 'THAT’S GONNA BE A MEME SOMEWHERE'

Commanders players were visibly emotional as the medical staff tended to the quarterback.

"It’s really tough to see him go down. You just want him to stay positive," Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner said. "You don’t know what the result is. You just speak a lot of positivity into existence. He’s a very positive person so we’re just praying for the best."

The second-year Washington star was already dealing with injuries throughout the season. It plagued the team after making the NFC Championship Game last year.

"I didn’t see what happened exactly. I just heard a pause and I kind of put my head down and prayed for him," Commanders guard Sam Cosmi said. "You just don’t want to see that happen."

Jayden Daniels warms up for game

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warming up before the start of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Daniels is set to miss significant time with the injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue