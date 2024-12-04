Commanders' Austin Ekeler says he suffered memory loss after second concussion this season

Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler said he experienced memory loss after suffering his second concussion in just two months.

During a radio interview on Tuesday, Ekeler spoke candidly about his concussion symptoms after he was injured in the final seconds of Washington’s 34-26 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 24.

"I didn’t even remember how I got off the field," he recalled in an interview with 106.7 The Fan.

"I had short-term memory loss. I remember my wife was sitting in the room and I’m getting evaluated by our medical staff in the back room. That’s when I started to remember things."

Ekeler, in his first season in Washington, said he knew instantly that he was concussed. He said the concussion against Dallas was similar to the Week 3 concussion he sustained against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ekeler was placed on injured reserve Saturday, but with the bye week, he could return in time for Washington’s game against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 15.

He said Tuesday he’s "trending in the right direction" and not "far off" from passing concussion protocol.

Ekeler has 355 rushing yards and four touchdowns in his first season with the Commanders after spending his first nine years in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.