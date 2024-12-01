Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders

Commanders, Titans players get into heated kerfuffle amid early domination

Washington dumped 21 points on Tennessee in first quarter

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Washington Commanders were, well, in command early in their Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, going up 21-0 in the first quarter.

Following one point-after kick, Commanders and Titans players had to be separated as tensions climbed. Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and Commanders offensive lineman Sam Cosmi appeared to be the two players mostly involved in the brouhaha.

Sam Cosmi and Jeffery Simmons get into it

Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons are separated, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

"Now we have shades of Michigan and Ohio State," CBS broadcaster Andrew Carlton said, referencing the incident that occurred after Saturday’s game between the two rivals.

Washington already was up 21-0 in the game through the first quarter. 

Jayden Daniels’ touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin made it so. Daniels and Brian Robinson Jr. each had a rushing touchdown in the game as well.

Jayden Daniels throws

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs the ball past Tennessee Titans defenders, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Washington scored in the second quarter on a second Daniels-to-McLaurin touchdown pass.

The Commanders hoped to keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East lead. Washington lost against the Dallas Cowboys last week in a shootout at home. They entered the game against the Titans on a three-game losing streak.

Tennessee has had a rough season, and it’s looking like a high draft pick for the organization by the time this season ends.

Terry McLaurin touchdown

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin catches a pass in the end zone for touchdown, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Titans have won two out of their last seven and have three wins overall. They upset the Houston Texans last week to snap a two-game losing streak.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.