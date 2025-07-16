Comedian Shane Gillis cracks Caitlin Clark Waffle House joke at ESPYs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Shane Gillis was tapped to host the ESPYs on Wednesday night, and he had a crass zinger for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark during one of his opening monologues.

Gillis, who is also an actor on the Netflix series "Tires," had a little something for everyone while he was on stage in Los Angeles. Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders were also among the targets.

But Gillis mapped out Clark’s future after she’s finished with the WNBA.

"When Caitlin Clark retires from the WNBA, she's going to work at a Waffle House so she can continue doing what she loves most — fist-fighting Black women," he said to polite laughter from the crowd.

Clark was not at the ESPYs on Wednesday as she continues to be evaluated following an apparent injury during the team’s win over the Connecticut Sun. She came off the floor on Tuesday night clutching her upper leg and was seen on the bench in tears.

The Fever star was set to be a captain in the All-Star game and take part in the 3-point shooting contest. But all of that seemed up in the air.

"No discussion yet about this weekend," Fever head coach Stephanie White said on Wednesday night. "There was imaging done, and, obviously, we're ruling her out for tonight, but there hasn't been any discussion beyond tonight."

Clark sustained a groin injury late in the fourth quarter of Indiana’s win over the Sun in Boston Tuesday night. White said she did not believe it was a "reinjury." Clark missed time in May due to a quad injury and was recently sidelined for five games with a left groin strain.

"I'm not really sure that it's a reinjury as much as a different kind of injury. I know oftentimes when you're working with injuries in the groin and the quad and the hamstring and all of those things, there's just — they're all kind of tied together, and it's not always just one thing."

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.