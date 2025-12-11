Colts star believes Daniel Jones should come back in 2026: 'I’m on board with it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Daniel Jones' 2025 NFL season came to a bitter end, as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback will have to watch from the sidelines the rest of the way after an Achilles injury this past week.

For the Colts, the injury is a massive loss as the team eyes a playoff spot. For Jones personally, the injury couldn't have come at a worse time considering he's a free agent in March.

Jones signed a prove-it deal with the Colts for this season after a tumultuous 2024 campaign that saw the New York Giants, the team that drafted him sixth overall in 2019, release him mid-season after signing him to a long-term extension. Not only did Jones win the starting role over Anthony Richardson, the Colts' fourth overall pick in 2023, but he shined in head coach Shane Steichen's offense.

While Jones will tell you he's entirely focused on how he can help the Colts from the sideline, star receiver Michael Pittman Jr. speaks for many on the team when he says he's "on board" with the team bringing back Jones in 2026.

"Absolutely," Pittman told Fox News Digital when asked if Jones should get another contract from Indianapolis. "I mean, I would love to see him here. The work that he’s put in and the body of work he’s had, I think they should strongly consider it.

"I’m on board with it and I think that most of the players are, if not all of them as well."

Jones was just 104 passing yards away from his career high through only 13 games, tallying 3,101 on 261 completions (381 attempts). Jones did notch a career-high in completion percentage (68%), while throwing 19 touchdowns and interceptions. He also ran in five scores for the Colts.

The seven-year veteran clearly felt comfortable with his new team, and it helps that running back Jonathan Taylor is performing like an MVP in the backfield, while the likes of Pittman, rookie Ty Warren, Alec Pierce and Josh Downs are all contributing for the Colts.

But Jones’ injury makes things interesting now, because teams obviously want to dish out millions at the quarterback position to someone who’s healthy. Jones had an injury history beyond the Achilles, too, as he was already playing with a fractured fibula, which may have contributed to the Achilles injury.

With the Giants, Jones also tore his ACL in 2023, while dealing with an ailment during his time in New York.

But depending on when Jones can return to the field, perhaps his home is in Indianapolis for years to come.

"I do feel very fortunate to be here," Jones told Fox News Digital last month. "This time a year ago was obviously very different for me and kind of finding what was next and where I was going to go. … The opportunity to join the Colts and play with these guys has been incredible. Been very fortunate that way, and yeah, I think I’ve learned a lot in New York and starting my career there. Grateful for that, but you try to learn along the way and take advantage of the opportunities you have."

PERFECT CLEAN, PERFECT GAME

Pittman teamed up with Oral-B, which was recently named the official toothbrush of the NFL, and he shot some fun content with beloved Colts mascot, Blue.

Pittman and Blue were trying to get their pearly whites clean with the new iO Series Electric Toothbrush, and though Blue is known for his moving belly during games, he had a giant set of teeth to get right before the game as well.

As someone who never strays away from his gameday routine, it starts with brushing his teeth before anything else in the morning.

"The smile is everything," Pittman said. "Oral-B being the official toothbrush of the NFL, I just felt like it was a perfect partner because they give you the perfect clean so you can play the perfect game with their IO-series toothbrush they just came out with. It does all the work for you, so it couldn’t be easier."

