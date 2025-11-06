Colts, Falcons meet in crucial NFL battle in Berlin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL is heading back overseas, this time to Berlin, Germany.

The Atlanta Falcons will play the Indianapolis Colts at 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Olympic Stadium. The game will air exclusively on NFL Network, with Adam Amin as the play-by-play announcer, Kurt Warner as the game analyst and Stacey Dales and Kristina Pink as the sideline reporters.

The Falcons-Colts matchup is the sixth international game of the NFL season. It is the first one to be played in Berlin.

The NFL has played one game in São Paulo, one in Dublin and three in London. The NFL’s final international game of the season is next week, when the Washington Commanders take on the Miami Dolphins in Madrid.

The Falcons come into this matchup on a three-game losing streak. After a triumphant win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, the team has struggled.

In the team’s recent skid, they have lost to the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

The Falcons looked like they scored the game-tying touchdown late, but kicker Parker Romo missed the extra point, and they lost 24-23. Romo was waived this week.

Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons will hope to stop their skid against the AFC South-leading Indianapolis Colts.

Penix has completed 60.8% of his passes for 1,630 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in seven games. Running back Bijan Robinson is having another strong season, as he has 595 rushing yards with two touchdowns in eight games.

The Colts, led by a resurgent Daniel Jones, have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season. Jones, after struggling for most of six seasons with the New York Giants, has taken his game to a new level this year.

The 28-year-old currently leads the NFL in passing yards with 2,404. Jones has completed 69.6% of his passes and thrown 14 touchdowns with six interceptions, while running for 90 yards and five touchdowns.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is also in the midst of an outstanding season. He leads the NFL in rushing yards (895), rushing touchdowns (12) and yards per attempt (5.7).

The Colts’ last game was a 27-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they had a four-game winning streak before the loss.

