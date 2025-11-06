NFL Week 10 schedule: Teams in search of key wins at pivotal point of year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2025 NFL season is beginning its run down the home stretch as teams moved onto Week 10.

The playoff picture isn’t any clearer than it was last week, but there are plenty of teams that have work to do to make the postseason. The Kansas City Chiefs are one of them, but they have a bye week following a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

There are plenty of teams that could use a win this week, including the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers.

There are also a few marquee matchups on the calendar, including the Los Angeles Rams traveling to San Francisco to take on the 49ers and the New England Patriots heading to Florida for a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Don’t forget, the Falcons and Indianapolis Colts play in Berlin this week. NFL fans in the U.S. should have their coffee ready.

Read more about this week’s lineup below.

Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025

Atlanta Falcons @ Indianapolis Colts (9:30 a.m. ET)

New York Giants @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET)

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)

Baltimore Ravens @ Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET)

Cleveland Browns @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET)

New England Patriots @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET)

New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Detroit Lions @ Washington Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET)

Monday, Nov. 10, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles @ Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET)