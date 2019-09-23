Indianapolis Colts' Darius Leonard watches game in full gear as he recovers from concussion

Indianapolis Colts star linebacker Darius Leonard could not be with his team Sunday when they took on the Atlanta Falcons because of a concussion, but it didn’t stop him from suiting up.

Kayla Leonard, Darius’ wife, shared a video of her husband in full Colts gear with pads and a helmet ready to play at the drop of a hat.

Leonard was also live-tweeting the game and supporting his teammates as the Colts defeated the Falcons, 27-24.

“By far one of the hardest things to do watching your teammates go to battle and you can’t go help!” Leonard tweeted.

Leonard suffered a concussion in Week 2’s game against the Tennessee Titans. He had to leave the game early against the Titans because of the injury.

The second-year defender out of South Carolina State was named the 2018 Defensive Player of the Year and was named an All-Pro. He played 15 games last season and led the league with 163 combined tackles. He also had seven sacks to his credit.

Through two games this season, Leonard recorded 18 tackles and one sack.