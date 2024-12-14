Navy pulls off upset over Army with Trump, star-studded group in attendance

History repeated itself in the annual Army-Navy clash.

The Midshipmen are now 63-55-7 all time against the Black Knights with their 31-13 victory Saturday in Landover, Md.

Navy got out to a 14-0 lead, scoring a touchdown on its first drive, then turning an interception into seven more points. Army cut its deficit in half before going into the locker room. A field goal to begin the second half made it a four-point game.

Navy, though, delivered a big blow with a 52-yard touchdown catch and run by running back Eli Heidenreich to regain a 21-10 lead late in the third. After the Black Knights settled for a field goal, they forced a Navy punt — or so they thought.

The Midshipmen, on fourth and 5 from their own side of the field, ran a fake punt, and nose tackle Landon Robinson ran 29 yards for a first down to keep the drive alive. Four plays later, Blake Horvath rushed in for the score, and it was a 28-13 lead for Navy.

Hoping for a miracle, Army quarterback Bryson Daily threw a wild pass on the run that was intercepted, and the Midshipmen iced the game with a field goal to go up three possessions with just under four minutes to go. After another pick and a first down, Navy ran out the clock.

With the victory, Navy earned the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, having also beaten Air Force earlier this year.

The teams participated in the "Honoring the Fallen" tradition by singing each other's alma mater.

President-elect Trump took in the game from a luxury suite, marking his first appearance at the contest since 2020. He was at the game five straight years, beginning in 2016, roughly a month after winning that year’s election. Trump was joined by a star-studded cast that included JD Vance, Elon Musk, Daniel Penny, Mike Johnson, Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Hegseth.

Army had won six of the previous eight meetings. The Midshipmen are 9-3 on the season, while Army fell to 11-2.

Both teams now focus on their respective bowl games. Navy will face Oklahoma in the Armed Forces Bowl, and Army awaits its Independence Bowl opponent after Marshall dropped out due to nearly 30 players entering the transfer portal.

It was a rare offensive showing on the field, at least for one side, as the under had hit in 18 of the previous 19 seasons. The total, though, was hovering around the 39.5 mark, so over bettors are celebrating.

Horvath finished with 204 yards on 25 carries, two of them resulting in scores, while throwing another pair of touchdowns despite just nine passing attempts.

Next year's edition, the 126th, will be played in Baltimore before heading to East Rutherford, New Jersey, in 2026.

