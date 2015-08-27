Colorado State, Florida set game as part of coach's buyout
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Colorado State and Florida will play in 2018 as part of coach Jim McElwain's hefty buyout.
The schools will play in Gainesville on Sept. 15, 2018, with the Rams getting $2 million for the game.
The game is part of the $7 million buyout the Gators agreed to pay Colorado State when they hired McElwain in December. Additionally, McElwain is required to pay his former school $2 million. Florida is paying Colorado State $3 million through 2020 in annual installments of $500,000.
''That was all part of the gig,'' McElwain said Thursday. ''I'm excited about it. I know that they've got really good players and they'll come in and beat our tail when that time is.''
Colorado State hired former Georgia assistant Mike Bobo to replace McElwain.