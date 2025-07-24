College tennis player, 21, dies after collapsing during Pennsylvania half-marathon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Toby Atwood, a rising senior at Thiel College and a member of the women’s tennis team, suddenly died over the weekend after collapsing during a half-marathon in Pennsylvania, school officials confirmed.

The 21-year-old Pennsylvania native was participating in the Presque Isle Half Marathon in Erie on Sunday when she collapsed and died. Atwood’s cause of death was not immediately known.

"Toby was entering her senior year at Thiel College and was an accomplished student, athlete, and leader throughout her time at the College. Her presence touched the lives of so many, and she will be deeply missed," Vice President for Student Life and Athletics Michael McKinney said in a letter sent to the community.

"During this heartbreaking time, we mourn for Toby and extend our heartfelt sympathy to her family, friends, classmates, teammates, coach, instructors, and all who knew her."

Atwood was described as a "standout" student, who maintained a 4.0 GPA as a business administration and accounting double major. Attending Thiel College on a full scholarship, Atwood served as the president of Zeta Tau Alpha and was recently inducted into Chi Eta Sigma, the National Commerce Honorary Society.

"Toby was a light in everyone’s life. There was never a dull moment with her and she was always there for the people she loved when they needed it," the women’s fraternity said in a statement.

"Toby truly left her mark while she was with us. She was seen as a leader, role model and mentor. She was strong, resilient, and never afraid to speak her mind. There will forever be a hole in our hearts and our chapter without her. She has touched the lives of so many."

Atwood was co-captain of the women’s tennis team. As a freshman, she won four singles and two doubles matches.

She was recently honored by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association for her academic success – marking her second such honor in the past two seasons.